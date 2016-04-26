Cricket: ICC blasts Windies for World T20 outburst over pay

Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata, India - 03/04/2016. West Indies captain Darren Sammy (3rd L) receives the trophy from Zaheer Abbas, President of International Cricket Council (ICC), after they won the final. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council has criticized West Indies for using their victory speech at the World Twenty20 tournament to complain about their cricket board after a long drawn-out pay dispute.

During the televised broadcast, West Indies captain Darren Sammy referred to the dispute which saw the team threaten to withdraw from the tournament in India before a last-minute deal was brokered with the board.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo later criticized the West Indies Cricket Board in an interview with a local broadcaster.

The ICC said in a media release that the players comments had “inappropriate”.

“The (ICC) Board considered the behavior of some of the West Indies players in the immediate aftermath of the final, and unanimously agreed that certain comments and actions were inappropriate, disrespectful and brought the event into disrepute,” the ICC said.

“The Board acknowledged an apology by the WICB but was disappointed to note that such behavior had detracted from the success of what was otherwise a magnificent tournament and final.”

The ICC added that “serious consideration” had been given to bringing code of conduct charges against the players.

After West Indies’ four-wicket win over England in Kolkata, skipper Sammy said in an interview: ”People were wondering whether we would play this tournament.

“We had a lot of issues, we felt disrespected by our board ... I‘m yet to hear from (them). That is very disappointing.”