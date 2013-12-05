Wagner captures Chanderpaul as NZ push for victory

(Reuters) - Neil Wagner took the key wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul after getting some reverse swing with the old ball to help push New Zealand to within sight of victory in the first test against West Indies on Friday.

Left-arm seamer Wagner trapped Chanderpaul leg before for one midway through the morning session as the hosts reduced West Indies to 235 for four at lunch on the fourth day at University Oval.

Darren Bravo was 104 not out, his fifth test century, while Narsingh Deonarine was on 26 with West Indies still 161 runs from making New Zealand bat again.

The second new ball will be due shortly after the break.

Bravo and Marlon Samuels had resumed on 168 for two but were unable to really get going again as New Zealand maintained a tight line and length before Tim Southee reacted sharply to dismiss the latter caught and bowled.

The right-hander’s dismissal for 23 left the visitors at 178 for three and when Chanderpaul was adjudged lbw seven runs later there was a noticable lift in the New Zealanders’ body language as they sensed the possibility of victory.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum enforced the follow on before tea on the third day when they dismissed West Indies for 213 in their first innings.

New Zealand, who made 609-9 declared, have not won a test in more than a year, having drawn five and lost four of their matches since McCullum took over the captaincy in late 2012.

Kirk Edwards and Bravo had combined for a 117-run second wicket partnership late on the third day before Edwards was trapped in front by legspinner Ish Sodhi for 59 about 45 minutes before the end of play.