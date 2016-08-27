Record Twenty20 run haul as West Indies beat India

NEW YORK (Reuters) - West Indies beat India by one run in a remarkable Twenty20 match featuring a record haul of 489 runs in Florida on Saturday.

In the first game featuring two full-strength international teams on American soil, West Indies amassed 245 for six with opener Evin Lewis smashing a century off 49 balls on his second T20 appearance.

Lewis belted nine sixes while fellow opener Johnson Charles chipped in with 79 off 33 deliveries at the Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill.

Lokesh Rahul then crashed 110 in 51 balls as India went close to reaching their target, sending the large pro-Indian crowd into a frenzy.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on strike for the final delivery bowled by Dwayne Bravo. He needed to score two runs to clinch victory but was caught by Marlon Samuels at third man.

The teams play a second Twenty20 at the same venue on Sunday.