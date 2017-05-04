FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Biofuels firm indicted in fraudulent fuel credit scheme: Justice Department
May 4, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 3 months ago

Biofuels firm indicted in fraudulent fuel credit scheme: Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania biofuels firm and its co-owners have been indicted on conspiracy charges in a scheme that generated $10 million in renewable fuel credits from the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Keystone Biofuels Inc and its owners, Ben Wootton, 52, and Race Miner, 48, are accused of conspiracy and making false statements to fraudulently claim the credits on fuel that did not qualify to receive them, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

