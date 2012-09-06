Human remains found in floating suitcase near Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - A suitcase containing human remains was found floating in Lake Ontario near Toronto on Wednesday, the latest in a series of grisly discoveries by residents of Canada’s largest city.

Toronto police said in a statement that the suitcase was found by boaters, who brought it ashore at a local park. Authorities determined that it contained human remains. The statement said a post−mortem examination was yet to be scheduled

Local media said the suitcase contained a torso and that homicide investigators were in touch with authorities looking into the death of a Toronto woman whose body parts were found scattered at opposite ends of the city.

The woman, Guang Hua Liu, a 41-year-old former spa owner and single mother of three, was reported missing in early August. Hikers saw her foot floating in a river just west of Toronto a few days later, and police then found her head and two hands elsewhere.

A subsequent search unearthed more of Guang’s body parts in the suburb of Scarborough, in the city’s east end.

Chunqi Jiang, a construction worker and recently estranged boyfriend of the victim, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The grisly details are akin to the case of Canadian Luka Magnotta, a small-time porn actor accused of murdering a student whose body parts were mailed to several locations in Canada earlier this year.