Toronto police identify remains found in floating suitcase

TORONTO (Reuters) - Human remains found in a suitcase floating in Lake Ontario near Toronto this week belonged to a single mother who went missing early last month and whose body parts had been scattered throughout the city, police confirmed on Thursday.

Toronto police said a post−mortem examination identified the remains as those of Guang Hua Liu, a 41-year-old former spa owner and mother of three.

The suitcase was discovered floating in the lake by boaters on Wednesday. Local media said it contained a human torso.

Liu was reported missing in early August. Hikers saw her foot floating in a river just west of Toronto a few days later. Police then found her head and two hands elsewhere.

A subsequent search unearthed more of Guang’s body parts in the suburb of Scarborough, in the city’s east end.

Chunqi Jiang, a construction worker and recently estranged boyfriend of the victim, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder.

The grisly details of the case have drawn comparisons to the death earlier this year of Jun Lin. The Chinese student’s severed hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while other body parts were found in Montreal.

Luka Magnotta, a small-time Canadian porn actor, has been charged with Lin’s murder and has pleaded not guilty.