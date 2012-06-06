FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican man put on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted list'
#World News
June 6, 2012 / 2:48 PM / in 5 years

Mexican man put on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted list'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Mexican man who allegedly beat and raped a woman and killed another in Chicago before vanishing has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

Fidel Urbina, a 37-year-old former Chicago resident, has been the subject of a nationwide U.S. manhunt since 1999.

He was arrested in March 1998 for beating and raping a woman in Chicago. While free on bond, he also allegedly strangled a second woman to death in the city before disappearing. The second woman’s remains were found in a burned-out car.

“These crimes have demonstrated his violent nature and the need to locate and apprehend him before he can strike again,” said Robert Grant, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago office.

FBI officials said they believe Urbina, a Mexican national, may be in Mexico. U.S. authorities are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Urbina replaces Adam Mayes on the Most Wanted list.

Mayes, who was briefly the most wanted fugitive in the United States, went into hiding after kidnapping two young girls, police said. He was suspected of killing their mother and older sister.

Mayes shot himself last month as police closed in on him in the woods near a northern Mississippi town, where he was hiding with the girls. The girls were rescued.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
