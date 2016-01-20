Denver's fire chief stabbed multiple times at stoplight

DENVER (Reuters) - Denver’s fire chief was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday by a woman who jumped into his unmarked vehicle while he was stopped at a red light, said authorities, who added he was expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Eric Tade, 43, was listed in fair condition at Denver Health Medical Center, fire department spokeswoman Melissa Taylor said.

Tade was behind the wheel of his city-owned sport utility vehicle and stopped at an intersection in downtown Denver when the woman stabbed him in the arm and leg, said Taylor.

Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said witnesses pointed out the woman to responding officers who arrested her on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Police have not identified the woman and it was too early in the investigation to know a motive for the attack, Schepman said, adding a knife was recovered at the scene.

“We’re still trying to piece it all together,” he said.

Taylor said the attack happened outside a fire station and that the chief was able to walk into the firehouse under his own power, where he was initially treated by paramedics for the stab wounds.

Tade is a second-generation Denver firefighter, whose father is a retired division commander. The younger Tade was appointed chief six years ago, according to the department.

Taylor said all of the city’s 38 fire stations were alerted to the assault on the chief, but until the investigation is completed, no extra security measures have been put in place.

“If police determine it was something other than random, we will look at any (security) recommendations police might have,” she said.