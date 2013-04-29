Accused Canadian cannibal/killer to go on trial in September 2014

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout.

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian man accused of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student, eating parts of the corpse and posting an online video of the crime will go on trial in Montreal on September 15, 2014, an official said on Monday.

Luka Rocco Magnotta, 30, is accused of killing Jun Lin in Montreal in May 2012, posting a video on the Internet of the stabbing death and defiling the body and eating parts of it.

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, indignities to a body and publishing obscene materials.

Jean Pascal Boucher, a spokesman for Quebec’s prosecution service, said a crowded court schedule explains why the trial cannot be held until next year. Lawyers for both sides estimate the trial will last between six and eight weeks, he added.