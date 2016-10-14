Manson follower denied parole from California prison

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A follower of 1960s cult leader Charles Manson, who masterminded one of the most notorious mass murders of the 20th century, was denied parole from a California prison, officials said on Friday.

Robert Beausoleil, who has been in prison since 1970 after he was found guilty of murdering Gary Hinman, can not reapply for parole for three years, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Luis Patino said in an email.

Among the victims of the Manson Family in August, 1969 was actress Sharon Tate, the pregnant wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski. She was stabbed 16 times by cult members.

Four other people were stabbed or shot to death at Tate's home by Manson's followers, who scrawled the word "Pig" in blood on the front door before leaving. Beausoleil was not involved in the Tate murders.

Manson is serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison in California for the seven Tate-LaBianca killings and the murder of Hinman in July 1969.

Beausoleil was initially sentenced to life in prison but his punishment was modified by an appeals court to seven years to life. Beausoleil was denied parole on Thursday, Patino said, at his 18th parole suitability hearing.