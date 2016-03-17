Friendly fire that killed Maryland officer 'tragic' misunderstanding -police

Jacai Colson, 28, a four-year veteran of the Prince George County police force, pictured in this police handout received March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Prince George County police department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The shot that killed a Maryland plainclothes detective during a gunfight with a suspect was aimed at him by another officer in a “tragic” misunderstanding, a police official said on Wednesday.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinski told reporters that the act was not malicious, and said on Twitter he did not believe the officer who fired the fatal shot had deliberately targeted a fellow officer.

“It’s another tragic dimension to this unfolding story,” Stawinski told a news conference. “The environment was incredibly chaotic. We had officers under fire immediately trying to seek cover.”

On Sunday, Prince George’s County Police Officer First Class Jacai Colson, 28, who was off duty, died following a gunfight that began when a man with a history of mental illness began shooting outside a police station near Washington, D.C., as his two brothers videotaped the action, authorities said.

Stawinski declined to say if Colson was mistaken for a suspect.

The accused gunman, 22-year-old Michael Ford of Landover, Maryland, faces 25 criminal counts in connection with the shooting, State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks told the news conference.

His brothers, 21-year-old Malik Ford and 18-year-old Elijah Ford, told detectives after the shooting that the three had discussed Michael Ford’s plan to engage police in a shootout, according to criminal complaints made public on Wednesday.

They drove him to police headquarters, parked nearby and began filming the scene with their phones when Michael Ford started firing, the complaints said.

At one point, officers asked Malik and Elijah Ford where the shooter was, and they replied they did not know, even though they knew he had hidden behind a police van, according to authorities.

They fled the scene and were captured soon after the shooting. They each face 10 charges, including three first-degree assault charges and six attempted murder charges, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, Alsobrooks said.

The three are being held without bond, she said.

There were six officers involved in the incident and some of them have not provided statements, officials said.

The entire department is receiving counseling, Stawinski said. Forensic analysis is expected to be concluded on Wednesday, he said.