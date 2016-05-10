FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland brothers indicted in officer's friendly fire death
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 10, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Maryland brothers indicted in officer's friendly fire death

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jacai Colson, 28, a four-year veteran of the Prince George County police force, pictured in this police handout, was killed when a gunman opened fire at their District 3 police station, in Landover, Maryland, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Prince George County police department/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A grand jury indicted three Maryland brothers on 121 charges in a police detective’s death in a gunfight allegedly started by one brother and videotaped by the others, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The brothers - Michael Ford, 22; Malik Ford, 21; and Elijah Ford, 18 - were indicted for the March attack on a police station in Landover, Maryland, a Washington suburb, Prince George’s County prosecutor Angela Alsobrooks told a news conference.

An officer mistakenly shot off-duty plainclothes detective Jacai Colson, 28, during the gunfight.

Michael Ford faces 55 charges, including second-degree murder and attempted murder, Alsobrooks said. Elijah and Malik Ford each are accused of 33 counts that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons violations.

Court documents allege that the brothers had discussed a plan by Michael Ford, who has a history of mental illness, to engage police in a shootout.

They drove to the police station and parked nearby. Malik and Elijah Ford filmed the scene with their phones when Michael Ford opened fire outside the building.

Alsobrooks said that the brothers each face multiple life sentences if convicted on all counts.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.