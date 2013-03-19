FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania hospice reports elderly man kills wife, self
March 19, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

Pennsylvania hospice reports elderly man kills wife, self

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A patient at a Pennsylvania hospice was shot and killed on Tuesday by her elderly husband, who then killed himself in an apparent murder-suicide, the hospital said.

The shooting took place at the hospice inpatient unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, in eastern Pennsylvania, at about 1 p.m., according to a statement from hospital spokesman Chuck Lewis. No other patients or staff were injured.

“A hospice patient was shot and killed by her elderly husband,” it said, without disclosing their identities or the state of the wife’s health before she was killed. “The gentleman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A spokesman for the Allentown Police Department was not immediately available.

“This is a very tragic event and our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and our Lehigh Valley Health Network colleagues who were involved,” the hospital said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Gregorio

