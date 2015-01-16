Colts' McNary placed on the NFL's exempt list

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Josh McNary reacts against the Denver Broncos in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado, in this January 11, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Files

(Reuters) - Josh McNary, an Indianapolis Colts reserve linebacker charged with raping a 29-year-old woman in December, has been placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list, the league said on Thursday.

Being on the list means McNary cannot play or practice with the team, which is in the NFL playoffs, until his legal issues are resolved.

McNary, a second-year NFL player, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday and was free after posting $25,000 bond.

The linebacker was charged Wednesday in Marion County Superior Court with felony rape, criminal confinement and battery. He is accused of attacking the woman in his Indianapolis apartment when she rejected his advances.

“He scared me, intimidated me,” the woman told detectives.

The Colts, who had asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place McNary on the exempt list, play the New England Patriots in the American Football Conference championship on Sunday with the winner headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.

McNary’s lawyer, Edward Schrager, released a statement saying the player denies all the accusations.

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) is forced out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Josh McNary (57) during game in Indianapolis, Indiana in this September 15, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports/Files

The charges and affidavit are not evidence of wrongdoing, but “simply one side’s story,” the statement said. “Joshua has full faith and confidence in the American way, including its justice system.”

McNary, 26, is primarily a special teams player for the Colts. He played in college at Army, becoming the school’s all-time sack leader, before serving two years of active duty in the military.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Josh McNary is pictured in this undated Indianapolis Police Department booking photograph obtained by Reuters, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Handout via Reuters

He was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent in April 2013.

“The Colts sincerely hope this extraordinarily serious matter will be resolved expeditiously and that justice will prevail,” the team said.

Cases of domestic violence and sexual assault have rocked the National Football League in the past year and Goodell has responded by toughening sanctions against offenders.

In the past year, several players have been placed on the exempt list, including 2012 NFL most valuable player Adrian Peterson, who was charged with spanking his 4-year-old son with a switch.

Having McNary on the list “will permit the investigation provided by the league’s Personal Conduct Policy to run its course and will afford Josh the opportunity to focus on his defense against the charges,” the Colts said.