Sandusky appears in court over Penn State sex abuse charges

Jerry Sandusky, former Penn State football defensive coordinator, arrives for a hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Disgraced former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky appeared on Thursday in a Pennsylvania court where his attorneys and prosecutors discussed the defense’s efforts to have the high-profile child sex abuse case dismissed.

Sandusky, 68, a former Penn State defensive coordinator, faces 52 counts of child molestation over accusations he abused 10 boys over a 15-year period. He has denied the charges and is under house arrest.

Sandusky, dressed in tan pants and a blue blazer, sat quietly as defense attorney Joe Amendola said he may be resubmitting a motion to have the charges dismissed. The hearing was held at the Center County Court of Common pleas.

Amendola has been trying to get the case dropped, citing questions about the validity of charges related to three of the boys.

Prosecutor Joseph McGettigan said a grand jury investigation is ongoing and that more evidence could be introduced. The prosecution has already given the defense “voluminous” quantities of evidence, he said.

Judge John Cleland did not make any rulings and said his case load meant he was unlikely to do so until the middle of next week “at the earliest.”

Before adjourning the brief hearing, the judge said it was “premature to decide what can and cannot be prosecuted ... because of (the prosecution‘s) ongoing investigation.”

“The whole process is somewhat complicated and in limbo. It’s still in flux,” he said.

The scandal over Sandusky focused national attention on child sex abuse and led to the firing of Penn State’s legendary head coach Joe Paterno and university President Graham Spanier. Paterno died in January.

Along with the state’s probe, federal authorities have joined the investigation and requested information involving Sandusky and other top Penn State officials.

Sandusky was accompanied to court by his wife, Dottie. His trial is scheduled to begin on June 5, but his defense attorney is seeking to have it delayed.

Amendola also has been seeking more information from prosecutors such as exact dates of the purported molestations, details that he says are crucial to building a defense.

However, the judge has so far sided with prosecutors, who say they have extracted as much information as possible from the accusers, described by McGettigan as “very troubled children” who are now adults.

Several of the accusers allege in court documents the abuse occurred over several years, including one who said it began when he was 8 and lasted six years.