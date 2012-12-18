Former Mass. prep school doctor pleads not guilty to child porn

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (Reuters) - A doctor who worked for nearly two decades as medical director of a prestigious Massachusetts boarding school and was arrested on child pornography charges in September pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to additional related charges.

Richard Keller was arrested and charged in September with receiving child pornography at his Phillips Academy office before being indicted last week on new charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to the indictment, Keller received DVDs that included pornographic images of minors in 2009 and in September had pornographic material that included videos of young boys engaged in sexually explicit activities.

A search of Keller’s home in September turned up more than 500 photographs and as many as 100 DVDs of pornography, authorities said earlier. Orders for pornographic DVDs were delivered directly to the Isham Health Center on Phillips’ grounds in Andover, Massachusetts, court documents said.

Keller was medical director of Phillips for 19 years, ending in 2011. A venerable prep school that dates to the 18th century, it counts former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush among its graduates.

More recently Keller worked as a pediatric endocrinologist at Boston Children’s Hospital. The hospital has said it put Keller on administrative leave when it learned of the initial complaint.

Keller pleaded not guilty to the latest charges in U.S. District Court in Boston, a U.S. Attorney’s office spokeswoman said. If convicted of the initial charges, he could face a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Keller’s attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. (Reporting by Daniel Lovering, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Matthew Lewis)