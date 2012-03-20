Two shot after rapper Tyga's concert in Omaha

(Reuters) - Two people were shot when a tour van carrying eight people from a concert featuring rapper Tyga was chased and fired on by someone in a black sedan in Omaha on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Sochitta Sal, known by her stage name as rapper Honey Cocaine, was shot in the arm and taken to Creighton University Medical Center, police said. Derrick Lowe, 20, was grazed by a bullet on his hip and refused treatment, police said.

Sal was treated and released, a hospital nursing supervisor said.

In video clips from the concert posted on YouTube, Tyga shouted at an audience member who had thrown something onto the stage late in the show.

The group members who were fired on told police about the disturbance and said they believed they had been followed after the concert, police said.

Omaha police said officers were told the van was followed and shot upon by people in a four-door black sedan.

“Got shot and I‘m not dead,” Honey Cocaine, 19, tweeted early Tuesday. “What happened, happened. God loves me and he loves you.”

Tyga is touring to support his “Careless World: Rise of the Last King” album that was at No. 14 on the Billboard chart this week.

“Let’s be clear them was haters not fans,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “My fans love me and I love them.”

Tyga was scheduled to perform Tuesday night in Denver.