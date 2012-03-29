Sandusky Penn State sex abuse trial delayed

Jerry Sandusky, former Penn State defensive coordinator, leaves the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania February 10, 2012. A judge will rule on Monday whether Sandusky can see his grandchildren while on bail on child sex abuse charges and if a jury from outside Centre County should be brought in for the trial. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania court on Thursday ordered the start of the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky delayed three weeks to June 5, citing logistical issues.

Sandusky, 68, a former Penn State defensive coordinator, faces 52 counts of child molestation over accusations he abused 10 boys over a 15-year period. He has denied the charges and is under house arrest.

The explosive scandal focused national attention on child sex abuse and led to the firing of Penn State’s legendary head coach Joe Paterno and university President Graham Spanier. Paterno died in January.

In an online filing, Judge John Cleland ordered the trial’s start in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas moved back to June 5 from May 15.

A court spokeswoman had no details about the logistical issues. Joe Amendola, Sandusky’s attorney, was not immediately available to comment, and a spokesman for the attorney general had no comment.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to hold him for trial on charges of sexually abusing boys, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Amendola asked last week that the charges against Sandusky be dismissed. He specifically raised questions about the validity of charges tied to three of the boys.

Amendola’s motions in the case are still scheduled to be heard on April 5, Cleland’s order said. Prosecutors filed their response on Thursday.

NBC News said on Saturday that psychologist Alycia Chambers warned Penn State University police in 1998 that Sandusky’s behavior was that of a pedophile after he had showered naked with an 11-year-old boy.

Chambers, who was the boy’s counselor, wrote a report for university police involving the boy, known in court documents as Victim 6.

A second psychologist concluded there was no evidence of a sexual offense. The district attorney did not file charges.