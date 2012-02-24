Federal authorities seek Penn State records on Sandusky

Jerry Sandusky, former Penn State defensive coordinator, speaks with the media outside the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - Federal authorities have joined the investigation into the Penn State sex abuse scandal and have requested information involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky as well as other top school officials involved in the case, a school spokeswoman said on Friday.

Penn State received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for records involving Sandusky, former university president Graham Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former finance official Gary Schultz, a university spokeswoman told Reuters.

Sandusky is charged with 52 counts of abuse stemming from allegations that he molested 10 boys over a 15-year period. So far, all charges have been brought by state prosecutors.

Schultz was charged with perjury over his testimony to a grand jury about why he failed to act after he heard an accusation of abuse by Sandusky. He and Curley also were charged with failing to report the alleged crime to police.

The U.S. Attorney also requested information from The Second Mile, a charity founded by Sandusky, the university spokeswoman said.

Sandusky allegedly met his victims through the charity that is intended to help troubled children.

Ben Andreozzi, the civil lawyer who represents three of the alleged victims in the Sandusky case, said he would guess that the federal interest in the case would be taking minors over state lines.

“I imagine it’s a crime to take a child over state lines and to sexually assault them,” he said. “That act would be a federal criminal act as opposed to a state criminal act.”

Andreozzi said he does not think there is any overlap between the state and federal cases.

One of the alleged victims said in the grand jury report that he had been take across state lines at least twice, to Tampa, Florida, and to San Antonio, Texas.

The scandal led to the firing of Penn State’s legendary coach Joe Paterno last fall. He died of lung cancer in January.