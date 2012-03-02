FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal authorities bust $325 million Chinese-U.S. counterfeit
March 2, 2012

Federal authorities bust $325 million Chinese-U.S. counterfeit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than two dozen people from the United States and China have been charged in a $325 million counterfeit goods operation, one of the largest smuggling rings ever charged, federal authorities said on Friday.

The ring attempted to smuggle counterfeit goods from China through Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Federal authorities said arrests were being made in New Jersey, Texas, New York and the Philippines, and more than 26 people from the United States and China have been charged in the case.

Authorities said they would not release any further details before a news conference scheduled for noon in Newark.

Writing By Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Dan Burns

