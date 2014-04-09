FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto stabbing leaves two with life-threatening injuries
April 9, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto stabbing leaves two with life-threatening injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police car is seen in front of an office building where police reported multiple stabbings to have occurred in Toronto, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto police took a man into custody on Wednesday and four people were sent to hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing at an office building in the city’s north end, a police spokesman said.

Police spokesman Victor Kwong said he could not confirm the weapon used, though initial reports to police were that it was a pair of scissors.

Another official on the scene told reporters that the suspect worked in the building, but would not give the name of the company involved.

The attack occurred the same day that U.S. officials said a 16-year-old student holding two knives went on a stabbing rampage in the hallways of a Pittsburgh area high school, injuring 20 people.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway

