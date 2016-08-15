FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Con artist posing as cop bilks elderly Swiss woman of 45,000 francs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
August 15, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Con artist posing as cop bilks elderly Swiss woman of 45,000 francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A fraudster persuaded a 75-year-old Swiss woman to transfer 45,000 francs ($46,225) to him as a "police officer" supposedly taking part in a nationwide program to guard elderly people against telephone scams.

Last week's incident in the eastern canton of Graubuenden was a new twist on the old trick of getting elderly people to send money to a supposed favorite grandchild in trouble, police said on Monday.

"Be suspicious of supposed police who call speaking high German," a police statement advised residents of the region, where many speak German and Romansch dialects very different from the "Hochdeutsch" (high German) spoken in Germany.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.