Obama congratulates Ukraine's election victor in phone call
May 27, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Obama congratulates Ukraine's election victor in phone call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko attends a news conference in Kiev, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama congratulated Ukraine’s president-elect, Petro Poroshenko, on his election victory on Tuesday and offered U.S. support as he seeks to unify the country, the White House said.

Poroshenko, a billionaire confectionary magnate, won Sunday’s election and has vowed to crush a revolt by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine after Russia’s seizure of Crimea.

A White House statement said Obama congratulated Poroshenko and offered “the full support of the United States as he seeks to unify and move his country forward.”

The two leaders agreed to continue their conversation during Obama’s trip to Europe next week, the White House said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

