FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Carl Zeiss Meditec plans share issue to raise 300 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 21, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 5 months ago

Carl Zeiss Meditec plans share issue to raise 300 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFXG.DE) said it is to raise 300 million euros ($324 million) in a share issue to help finance acquisitions.

"Given the current dynamics and consolidation trends in our markets, we see significant opportunities in the short to medium term to accelerate our growth through selective acquisitions," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The capital increase will be as much as 10 percent of outstanding shares minus one share.

Carl Zeiss AG [CZTOP.UL] which owns 65 percent of the medical company will not participate in the capital increase.

As a result the free float will increase to about 41 percent of the shares in issue after the capital hike from 35 percent currently, the company said in the statement.

The share price was down 7.5 percent at 39 euros in the Frankfurt market's after-hours trading (AFXG.F).

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Alexander Heubner; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.