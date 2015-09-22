Croatia's business climate improving, but more reform needed

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s poor business climate has begun to improve in recent years but the government is still too timid about making needed reforms to spur investment and growth, a leading local businessman said on Tuesday.

Analysts and investors have for years criticized the newest European Union member for failing to create a more investor-friendly environment that would help boost growth.

“In the last two or three years we have witnessed an evident reduction of illegal business practices like tax evasion or corruption,” Emil Tedeschi, majority owner of Atlantic Grupa, one of the biggest food and retail companies in Croatia, told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, suffered six recession years in a row from 2008-2014. This year it is likely to return to growth with a mild recovery of up to one percent.

“The level of gray economy has been reduced. I can say from our own example of a factory in eastern Croatia that the process of issuing licenses has become faster and the overall change in business climate has become evident,” he said.

Croatia faces a parliamentary election later this year and Tedeschi said one of the new government’s main tasks would be to make public administration more efficient. The conservative opposition has been ahead of the center-left government in opinion polls, but not by a wide margin.

“The authorities have shown improvement in fiscal sector and overall discipline but have yet to show courage and introduce achievement-based rewarding in the administration, to make it proactive and more business-friendly. Also, we still have too many non-tax fees burdening the businesses,” Tedeschi said.

He said small- and medium-sized firms were still constrained by an unwieldy regulatory framework, while there were still far too many state assets that would operate better if privatized.

Atlantic Grupa is present in 11 countries and operates on more than 30 markets. Its first-half sales amounted to 2.54 billion kuna ($371.29 million), or 3.5 percent up on the same period last year, while half-year net profit rose 9.6 percent to 144 million kuna.

“We’re strong in southeast Europe and now we want to mirror that position in Germany, Austria and Nordic countries. We’re eyeing acquisitions in that region but we also aim to grow organically by strengthening our sales and distribution channels,” he said.

Earlier this year Atlantic Grupa forecast a 3.5 percent growth in 2015 sales to 5.3 billion kuna.

Tedeschi said the current problems with cargo traffic in southeast Europe caused by the migrant crisis were also affecting his company. These days many trucks got stuck at Croatia’s borders with Slovenia and Serbia where migrants were gathering.

“However, I don’t think it would be appropriate to complain at this stage when the top European Union officials are trying the solve the plight of so many people,” he said.