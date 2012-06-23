FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven Czechs killed in bus crash in Croatia
June 23, 2012 / 8:13 AM / in 5 years

Seven Czechs killed in bus crash in Croatia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Medical personnel push an injured bus crash passenger who was transferred by a helicopter to the KBC Dubrava hospital in Zagreb June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pixsell/Handout

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Seven Czech citizens were killed and 44 wounded on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in central Croatia, police said.

The bus overturned on the motorway near the Krpani tunnel, at around 4:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

The motorway is Croatia’s most vital route and links capital Zagreb with the southern Adriatic city of Split. National car association HAK said traffic was diverted to local roads until further notice.

Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
