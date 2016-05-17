Croatia central bank to hold fresh four-year repo auction on May 24

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday its second four-year repo auction this year would be held on May 24, with the interest rate fixed at 1.8 percent.

The four-year repo operations were introduced in February to provide longer-term liquidity to local banks and thus boost longer-term borrowing in the national kuna currency.

A vast majority of loans and deposits in Croatia are denominated in euros.

“The central bank will hold its second out of four planned four-year repo operations this year on May 24. The interest rate is fixed at 1.8 percent,” the central bank said in a statement.

At the first four-year repo auction on Feb 16, the central bank accepted all bids worth 565 million kuna ($85.47 million).

The central bank said earlier this year it expected that commercial banks could soak up around 3.5 billion kuna in four such auctions this year.

The central bank also holds weekly reverse repo auctions

as a standing facility. In recent months, demand for short-term liquidity among local banks has been rather modest, while the interest rate has remained unchanged at 0.5 percent.

($1 = 6.6105 kuna)