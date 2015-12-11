Croatia charges Zagreb's mayor with abuse of power

Croatia's Milan Bandic talks to his supporters after the release of the first unofficial results at his campaign headquarters in Zagreb early January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Davor Kovacevic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia charged the mayor of Zagreb on Friday with abusing his position by striking illegal deals with local companies worth some 26 million kuna ($3.74 million).

Milan Bandic, 60, is charged along with 15 other people, according to the anti-graft police unit’s website.

Bandic was arrested in October 2014 in connection with the charges and spent six months in jail. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, he was also charged with misusing 308,000 kuna worth of public funds to illegally fund a local civic group.

Bandic was elected mayor of Zagreb, Croatia’s capital, in 2000, and has since become active in national politics. He ran for president in 2009, losing in the second round. Last month, his recently founded party won two seats in parliament.

Croatia launched an anti-corruption drive in 2010 to bolster its bid to join the European Union, to which it was admitted in 2013. It has prosecuted several top officials, including a former prime minister, Ivo Sanader, who is still on trial.