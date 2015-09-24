Croatia's opposition lays out policy to recover credit rating

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia must soon improve its credit rating to be able to service its financial obligations in the long run, the top economic expert in the main conservative opposition HDZ party said on Thursday.

The newest European Union member country faces a general election, most probably in November, pitting the governing Social Democrats against the conservatives who have been slightly ahead in most recent opinion polls.

“Once we’re out of (European) expansive monetary policy, Croatia will face difficulties in servicing its financial needs unless we implement an economic policy that leads toward a better credit rating,” Tomislav Coric, head of the HDZ’s financial policy committee, told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

Croatia’s current credit rating set by Fitch and Standard and Poor’s is at BB with a negative outlook, while Moody’s rating is at Ba1, also with negative outlook.

Croatia suffered through recession between 2008 and 2014, losing some 13 percent of its output. Its public debt has reached around 90 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), well above the EU’s tolerated maximum of 60 percent. This year most analysts expect a mild recovery of up to one percent.

“Croatia needs higher growth rates to stabilize the public debt and make it start falling. Through changes in economic policy we could reach pre-crisis growth rates in the next four years,” Coric said.

Before the global financial crisis hit in 2008, Croatia was growing at a pace of 4-5 percent annually.

“Croatia’s economy is not competitive. Our plan is to improve the business climate by simplifying procedures for investors and to make the regulatory and tax environment stable and predictable, unlike now,” Coric said.

He said one of the key tasks for the next government would be to reduce fiscal imbalances to get the budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP in keeping with EU rules. The government’s budget deficit target for this year is around five percent of GDP.

The small, former Yugoslav republic of 4.4 million people is under monitoring from EU headquarters in Brussels for excessive deficit and debt levels. Many analysts believe its fiscal consolidation remains too slow.

“We must stop spending more than we earn. It is not possible to change things overnight, but with proper fiscal measures we can be on track to reduce the budget gap to below three percent of GDP relatively soon,” Coric said.

He said that the HDZ party aims to pursue decisive fiscal consolidation combining expenditure cuts with higher revenues.

“We must make public administration more efficient and cheaper, improve public procurement and reform the health sector. Revenues will rise through higher growth rates and a reduction of the grey economy, which some estimates put at around 25 percent of GDP,” Coric said.

Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic’s government has dismissed such HDZ criticism, saying it has sought for years to correct imbalances and disorder in the economy left by the HDZ when it lost the 2011 election, and finally achieved growth this year.

Coric said an HDZ-led government would work on intensifying foreign direct investment, subdued in recent years.

He further said that the Croatian central bank, which has often been criticised for policy lacking sufficient growth-boosting measures, could help by providing long-term liquidity through open market operations.

“Currently we have good liquidity, but it is primarily short-term liquidity. It could help the economy if the banks had more longer-term funds to offer,” Coric said.