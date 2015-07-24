FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatian citizen kidnapped in Egypt by armed men
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 24, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

Croatian citizen kidnapped in Egypt by armed men

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - A group of armed men abducted a Croatian citizen in Egypt on Wednesday, Croatia’s foreign ministry reported on Friday.

It said the man, identified only as 31-year-old T.S., was stopped in the Cairo area on Wednesday morning while traveling to work for a French company.

It did not disclose the name of the company, but news portal Index.hr reported that the company was CGG (General Geoscience), which specializes in oil and gas geology.

“His car was stopped by an armed group who forced the driver to leave the car and then took off in an unknown direction,” the ministry said on its website.

It said it was in contact with the Croatian embassy in Cairo, the French company and the man’s family.

Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.