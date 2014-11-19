FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia to hold presidential election on Dec. 28
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia to hold presidential election on Dec. 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Croatian President Ivo Josipovic speaks during the Climate Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia, the European Union’s newest member, will hold a presidential election on Dec. 28, a government spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Incumbent Ivo Josipovic, supported by the ruling Social Democrats, is seen as a frontrunner for the largely ceremonial post even though the government’s failure to halt economic decline has eroded the party’s popularity.

“The government will take a formal decision tomorrow and the date will be December 28,” the spokesman said.

The former Yugoslav republic, which joined the EU in July last year, has had six years of recession with prospects of zero growth in 2015.

Josipovic, a jurist and composer of classical music, tops the opinion polls but may face a run-off poll against Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic from the conservative HDZ, the biggest opposition party, on Jan. 11. Grabar-Kitarovic is a former foreign minister and a NATO official.

The president has a say in foreign policy and is supreme commander of the armed forces, but has no power to veto laws.

Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.