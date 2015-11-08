Croatia holds parliamentary election, conservatives have narrow lead

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croats were voting on Sunday in their first parliamentary election since joining the European Union in 2013, with opinion polls pointing to a narrow victory for a conservative alliance favoring tougher controls on migration.

The opposition HDZ-led Patriotic Coalition is expected to win by a margin of about five parliamentary seats, an outcome likely to entail lengthy coalition talks with smaller parties.

The new government must nurture a fragile economic recovery and deal with large numbers of migrants transiting Croatia to reach northern and western Europe after fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and north Africa.

The more than 6,500 polling stations close at 1800 GMT. The first, preliminary, official results will be released at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).

The state election commission said turnout by 1030 GMT was 21.5 percent, suggesting final turnout could be higher than the 61.72 percent in 2011.

“I am going to vote for Croatia’s identity, we want to have our own identity and not listen to whatever Brussels tells us to do,” Josip, 66, said.

The conservative coalition favors a tougher stance than the ruling Social Democrats on the migrant issue, seeking stricter border controls to manage the flow of people.

More than 330,000 migrants have passed through Croatia since mid-September, crossing the border from Serbia at a daily rate of 5,000 or sometimes 10,000. Few linger in Croatia, one of the poorest EU states where unemployment is at 16 percent, well above the bloc’s 9 percent average.

NATIONAL IDENTITY

The HDZ, which steered Croatia to independence from Serb-dominated Yugoslavia in 1991, has accused the center-left government of Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic of being soft and ineffectual in handling the migrant issue.

“I feel sorry for those people (migrants), but the migrant issue will not determine my vote,” Marija, 71, said. “I will vote for economic prosperity, a better life for the young and for the old.”

Political analysts say the HDZ, which plays on issues of national identity and family values in the mainly Catholic nation of 4.4 million people, may struggle to attract sufficient support from smaller parties to build a stable government.

This could allow the Social Democrats to hold on to power even if they win fewer votes.

“At the moment it is quite difficult to say which side will be favored by the smaller parties,” political analyst Viseslav Raos said.

Polls show the Most party, Croat for “bridge”, may emerge as the third strongest group in parliament. Founded three years ago, the party says it will press for reforms of a bloated public sector and for a better business climate.

“I am very optimistic, I believe we will win,” HDZ leader, Tomislav Karamarko said after voting in Zagreb.

Milanovic says his party deserves another four-year mandate because the economy, heavily reliant on tourism, has started to grow after six years of recession that wiped out about 13 percent of national output. The HDZ says it can achieve faster growth than the current one percent.