FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Croatia's utility HEP takes offline its biggest hydro power plant
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 9, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Croatia's utility HEP takes offline its biggest hydro power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Croatia's power utility HEP said on Saturday its biggest hydro-power plant Zakucac, which generates a third of the country's electricity, had been taken offline on June 8 after a burst pipe caused flooding in the main engine room.

The 488 megawatt (MW) plant is located in the Adriatic coastal town of Omis. Croatia, the European Union's newest member, meets 60 percent of its electricity demand from local sources and imports the rest.

"Despite the halt in the operation of the hydro-power plant Zakucac, HEP has secured enough electricity by increasing the generation in other capacities it operates and will also purchase the missing power on the market to ensure regular supply of all consumers," the state-run HEP said in a statement.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.