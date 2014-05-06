FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian PM sacks finance minister
May 6, 2014 / 9:33 AM / 3 years ago

Croatian PM sacks finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slavko Linic is seen in parliament before his centre-left government has been approved in Zagreb December 23, 201. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday he has sacked Finance Minister Slavko Linic over a contract that he said was detrimental to the state budget.

”Minister Linic does not enjoy my confidence any longer and I will propose that he be replaced by his deputy Boris Lalovac, Milanovic told reporters.

“Minister Linic bears a political responsibility for the damage the contract has incurred on the state budget,” Milanovic added.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
