Croatian PM sacks finance minister

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday he has sacked Finance Minister Slavko Linic over a contract that he said was detrimental to the state budget.
”Minister Linic does not enjoy my confidence any longer and I will propose that he be replaced by his deputy Boris Lalovac, Milanovic told reporters.
“Minister Linic bears a political responsibility for the damage the contract has incurred on the state budget,” Milanovic added.
Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Hugh Lawson