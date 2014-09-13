Heavy rains threaten with floods in central Croatia

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Rising water levels on the rivers in central Croatia have forced the beginning of the evacuation of citizens from the suburb areas in the central town of Karlovac, state radio reported on Saturday.

Heavy rains that have struck Croatia in the previous three days are now threatening with floods in areas of central Croatia. Preparations are being made for a possible flood wave in the next 24 hours. The radio reported some 1,500 people were under an immediate threat from flooding.

Three border crossings towards neighboring European Union member Slovenia have been closed.