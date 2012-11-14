Croatia's Deputy PM Cacic resigns after prison sentence

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Radimir Cacic resigned on Wednesday after a Hungarian court sentenced him to 22 months in prison for causing a fatal car crash in 2010.

“Aware of my responsibilities to the state, the government and Croatian citizens, I am resigning from the government,” Cacic told an impromptu news conference after returning from an investment trip in Qatar.

A court in the Hungarian town of Kaposvar made public its ruling earlier on Wednesday.