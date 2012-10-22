Croatia to miss 2012 public sector investment target

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s public sector investments won’t meet the government’s target this year but will still be 25 percent higher than last year, Deputy Prime Minister Radimir Cacic said on Monday.

Croatia, due to join the European Union next July, is in recession for the fourth year running. The center-left government hopes to spur the economy through investment in sectors such as energy and transport.

“We should be better than this. The problems ... were budgetary constraints, administrative procedures and a number of projects that had to be started from scratch,” Cacic, who is also the Economy Minister, told reporters.

Croatia’s eight major public firms are expected to invest 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year, up from 1.06 billion in 2011. The original plan for 2012 was 1.6 billion euros.

The biggest investor is the state power board HEP which will this year spend 350 million euros on new production facilities and modernization.

“We were slow in the first six months ... However ... for the first time we have regular and updated reports on what the public companies are doing with their money,” Cacic said.

The government wants to step up investment, seeking a return to economic growth next year. This year the economy is expected to contact by between one and two percent.

The government is also trying to encourage private investment through tax breaks, cutting bureaucracy and making the labor market more flexible.