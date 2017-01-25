FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Croatia floating LNG terminal taking a year longer to finish
January 25, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

Croatia floating LNG terminal taking a year longer to finish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia's floating liquefied natural gas terminal in the northern Adriatic will take a year longer to complete, Energy and Environment Minister Slaven Dobrovic told an energy conference on Wednesday.

The capacity of the terminal, now expected to be finished in 2019, is seen at around two billion cubic meters of gas a year, with Croatia targeting central European markets as well as domestic.

"Our current plan is to realize the project in 2019," Dobrovic said without elaborating further. Croatia had aimed to finish the project in 2018.

The terminal, to be built on the northern Adriatic island of Krk, is among projects the European Union sees as important to its efforts to enhance energy security and reduce dependence on Russian gas.

Croatia had originally aimed to construct a land-based terminal with three times higher capacity than the floating one, but such plans were now left for a later stage depending on future gas demand in the future.

Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens

