Croatian minister for war veterans quits after six days
#World News
January 28, 2016 / 8:54 PM / 2 years ago

Croatian minister for war veterans quits after six days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s minister for war veterans, Mijo Crnoja, resigned on Thursday just six days after he was sworn in as part of a new government, following media reports that he had registered himself at a non-existent address in an area with low taxes.

Crnoja said he had done nothing wrong and simply registered at a location where he intended to build a house in the future. But he said he had stepped down because “I don’t want to be a burden to the government”.

The veteran of Croatia’s 1991-95 war was also lambasted in the press for proposing a “registry of national traitors” that would list people accused of acting against national interests during and after the conflict.

In response, a group of artists set up a website letting Croats sign up and share ridiculous ways that they have let down their country.

The new government is made up of an alliance of the conservative HDZ party, which nominated Crnoja, and the small reformist Most (Croatian for “bridge”) party.

Technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic has promised to focus on the economy. But some analysts have questioned the long-term stability of the government and said there was a lack of details on other policies, including welfare, education and civil rights.

Reporting by Igor Ilic

