Croatia dissolves parliament, eyes elections in November

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Croatian parliament, controlled by a center-left coalition, agreed on Friday to dissolve on Sept. 28, paving the way for the European Union’s newest member to hold a general election in November.

Most recent opinion polls put the conservative opposition HDZ party slightly ahead of the Social Democrat-led ruling bloc, but the gap has been closing in recent months.

The ballot must take place within 60 days of parliament’s dissolution and, at the earliest, 30 days after it is formally called.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will probably set the election date after returning from the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.

The government this year managed to restore economic growth after six straight years of recession, which have shaved some 13 percent off the ex-Yugoslav republic’s output. This year’s growth is seen at around one percent

However, many analysts say the government has failed to reform the economy enough to make growth sustainable, contain the rising public debt of some 90 percent of GDP and reduce high unemployment, currently at around 16 percent.