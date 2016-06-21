FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Croatian parliament votes for snap election
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2016 / 10:59 AM / a year ago

Croatian parliament votes for snap election

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia arrives to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015.Mike Segar

Igor Ilic

2 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian lawmakers voted on Monday to dissolve parliament, paving the way for a snap election after bringing down the fragile five-month old government last week.

The election is likely to happen in early September as it must be held no earlier than 30 days and no later than 60 days after the date when parliament is dissolved, set for July 15.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who will chose the election date, said she would take account of the fact that most parties favored holding the vote after the summer holidays.

Analysts say a snap election may not solve the political impasse that has prevented Croatia getting a stable government capable of carrying out reforms needed to fix fragile public finances and improve the investment climate.

FILE PHOTO - Tomislav Karamarko, president of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, listens to the national anthem during an election rally at Arena in Zagreb, Croatia, November 5, 2015.Antonio Bronic/File Photo

Neither the main conservative HDZ party - which called last week's no-confidence vote - nor the biggest opposition party, the Social Democrats, are likely to win an absolute majority.

"Another hung parliament is a distinct possibility ... potentially spelling prolonged political instability in Croatia," the IHS analysis company said.

"Croatia emerged from a six-year recession in 2015 and the latest political impasse will likely undermine the country's recovery."

One of the weakest European Union economies, Croatia is struggling to boost growth and reduce public debt.

Next year will be a tough one for Croatia financially as it has to repay almost 30 billion kuna ($4.52 billion)of maturing bonds and interest. For favorable borrowing conditions it needs to put forward a convincing reform plan.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.