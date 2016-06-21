FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leader of Croatia's conservative HDZ party resigns
#World News
June 21, 2016 / 8:42 AM / a year ago

Leader of Croatia's conservative HDZ party resigns

FILE PHOTO - Tomislav Karamarko, president of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, listens to the national anthem during an election rally at Arena in Zagreb, Croatia, November 5, 2015.Antonio Bronic/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Head of Croatia's conservative HDZ party, the biggest in a collapsed centre-right coalition, resigned on Tuesday after failing to form a new cabinet.

"I promised the party that I will be able to form a new parliamentary majority, which I failed to achieve," Tomislav Karamarko said.

The HDZ last week brought down technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic after falling out with him and a junior coalition partner over a conflict of interest case involving Karamarko.

Croatia is set to hold a snap election, probably in the first half of September, with the date to be set by Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

A recent opinion poll shows the HDZ trailing the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, for the first time since the previous election last November.

A Croatian member of the European Parliament, Andrej Plenkovic, has already announced his readiness to compete for the top post in the HDZ.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
