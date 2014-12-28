FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No outright winner in Croatia's presidential vote, runoff on January 11
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 28, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

No outright winner in Croatia's presidential vote, runoff on January 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Croatian President Ivo Josipovic casts his vote at a polling booth during the presidential election in Zagreb December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s presidential election on Sunday produced no outright winner, leaving incumbent Ivo Josipovic, who narrowly led the first round, facing a runoff vote against an opposition challenger on Jan. 11.

With around 94 percent of the votes counted, Josipovic, supported by the ruling Social Democrats, was on top with 38.5 percent, followed closely by Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic of the main opposition party, the HDZ, on 37 percent.

Croatia, which joined the EU in July last year, has had six years of recession with prospects of zero growth in 2015. The president, elected for a five-year term, has a say in foreign policy, defense and intelligence, but has no power to veto laws.

Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.