EU regulators clear state aid for Croatia shipyard
#Business News
February 20, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

EU regulators clear state aid for Croatia shipyard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Croatia has won European Union approval to increase the amount of aid required to restructure the troubled Brodosplit shipyard after agreeing further cuts in the yard’s annual production ceiling.

Croatia has spent 28 billion kuna ($4.9 billion) over the past two decades propping up four indebted shipyards, including Brodosplit. The country’s shipbuilding industry deteriorated after Croatia became independent in 1991.

The European Commission, tasked with ensuring a level playing field in the 27-country EU, said the aid for Brodosplit will see a modest increase. It did not give a figure.

The EU executive said Croatia also pledged to sign the sale contract for Brodosplit by the end of February, a key step required before joining the European Union in July 2013.

($1 = 5.6799 Croatian kunas)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
