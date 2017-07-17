FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Croatian firefighters struggle to control blaze near Split
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
New York food bazaar captures the world
U.S.
New York food bazaar captures the world
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 17, 2017 / 2:18 PM / an hour ago

Croatian firefighters struggle to control blaze near Split

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian firefighters battled for a second day to try and control a raging forest fire along the Adriatic coast that has destroyed or damaged several buildings in villages located around the city of Split.

Local media reported that the blaze, which started shortly after midnight, has spread across 20 km and is threatening the villages of Srinjine, Sitno Gornje and Sitno Donje.

Two houses were completely burnt, while firefighters prevented a local church from being damaged by extinguishing the flames heading towards the building.

State news agency Hina reported that electricity and water supplies have been hit in the affected area, while several local roads were closed.

Several hundred firefighters are struggling to bring the blaze under control in an area covered by pine forest and scrubland. However, their work is being hampered as a strong northerly wind is preventing the use of firefighting planes.

Smaller fires are also being tackled in other places.

Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.