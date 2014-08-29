Canada wheat stocks climb to 20-year high-trade

Tara Giles operates a combine as she harvests wheat on a 160-acre field located south of High River, Alberta, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

WINNIPEG Manitoba (Reuters) - Stockpiles of Canadian wheat and canola swelled by millions of tonnes at mid-summer, the result of farmers’ record-large crops a year ago and winter bottlenecks moving them to buyers, according to a Reuters survey of 11 traders and analysts.

On Sept. 5 Statistics Canada will report estimates of crop stocks as of July 31, 2014, the end of the 2013/14 marketing year. The report gauges how much crop was in the system ahead of the harvest in the world’s No. 6 wheat producer and biggest canola grower.

All-wheat supplies in commercial and farm storage jumped to a 20-year mid-summer high of 10.7 million tonnes, doubling total stocks of a year earlier, traders estimated, on average.

Canola supplies reached an all-time high of 3 million tonnes as of July 31, according to the average estimate, five times larger than the 2013 level, which was the lowest since 1998.

Statscan stocks data date back to 1980.

Large carry-over crop supplies may be handy for Canadian exporters, with the next harvest behind schedule.

“I think the carry-out is holding over the export program into November because we’re not going to have new-crop supplies in export position” until then, said Jerry Klassen, manager of GAP SA Grains and Produits in Winnipeg.

Held-over Canadian wheat supplies have lower protein levels than usual, making them less valuable. Farmers are selling much of it for domestic livestock feed, while some exports are competing with U.S. hard red winter wheat and Russian wheat, Klassen said.

Leftover canola supplies are important both for filling export orders and satisfying domestic crushing plants, Klassen said.

Globally, wheat and oilseeds are abundant. The International Grains Council on Friday raised its global wheat production forecast in 2014/15 to 713 million tonnes.

The U.S. soybean crop, which competes with canola in the vegetable oil market, is expected to be the biggest ever.

In a separate report last week, Statscan estimates showed farmers were on course to produce less wheat and canola than expected, but still relatively big crops. Heavy rains in western Canada last week stalled harvesting and raised concerns about damage to spring wheat, FarmLink Marketing Solutions said in a report on Thursday.

Oat stocks are seen at 1.2 million tonnes in the world’s biggest exporter, the most since 2009, while barley and durum supplies also looked larger year over year.

Statscan surveyed farmers from July 23 through Aug. 4.