Infrastructure alliance Argo buys U.S. electrical transmisison company

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argo Infrastructure Partners, a partnership which counts California pension fund CalSTRS as an investor, said on Tuesday it completed its first acquisition, a U.S. electrical transmission company.

Argo bought Cross-Sound Cable Company, which provides supply and capacity interconnection between the New England and Long Island, New York, power grids, Argo said in a statement.

Argo was started by JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) former OECD Infrastructure Investment Fund Chief Investment Officer Jason Zibarras.

The entire transmission capacity of the cable is contracted

long term with Long Island Power Authority, Argo said.

Argo said when it launched in April that it would initially focus on low-risk investments in energy infrastructure in Canada and the United States, including midstream, utilities and contracted power assets and will target high grade low-risk assets.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.