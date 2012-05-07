FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security startup CrowdStrike adds board members
#Technology News
May 7, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

Security startup CrowdStrike adds board members

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cyber security start-up CrowdStrike is expanding its board of directors with the addition of former executives from JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and software maker McAfee.

CrowdStrike named former McAfee Chief Strategy Officer Gerhard Watzinger as its nonexecutive chairman. During his stint in that post he helped sell the company to Intel Corp (INTC.O) for $7.7 billion.

The firm also named former JP Morgan Chief Information Officer Denis O‘Leary to its board. In his 25-year career at the bank he also served as director of finance, head of retail branch banking and a member of its nine-member executive committee.

O‘Leary is currently managing partner of Encore Financial Partners Inc, a company that acquires and manages U.S.-based banks.

George Kurtz, the former worldwide chief technology officer of McAfee, and Dmitri Alperovitch, that company’s former vice president of threat research, founded CrowdStrike in February with initial capital from private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; editing by Matthew Lewis

