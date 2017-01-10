FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 7 months ago

Billionaire Packer returns to Crown Resorts' board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Australian Businessman and founder of Australia's Crown Ltd, James Packer smiles while answering questions at an evening business event in Sydney October 25, 2012.Tim Wimborne/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd on Tuesday said its biggest shareholder, Australian billionaire James Packer, will return to the casino company's board less than a month after it announced its near-total exit from global gaming hubs Las Vegas and Macau.

Packer's return comes just over a year after he left the board ahead of a mooted strategy to take the company private, and as part of a major executive reshuffle as the firm scales back its global expansion plans.

"There was the privatization plan ... that was all about a global growth play and it seems like that is completely out of the picture now," said Mathan Somasundaram, a strategist with stockbroker Baillieu Holst.

Robert Rankin would step down as chairman to be replaced by long-time Packer lieutenant John Alexander on Feb. 1, the company said in a statement. Rankin would remain on the board.

In a surprise trading update on Dec. 15, the company scrapped plans to build a casino in Nevada, said it would sell half its stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and canceled plans to spin off its international assets.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates

