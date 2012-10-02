FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crown Castle, T-Mobile set tower deal termination fee
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 2, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Crown Castle, T-Mobile set tower deal termination fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, has negotiated a $250 million break-up fee should a deal to sell its wireless broadcast towers to Crown Castle International Corp (CCI.N) fall through, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

T-Mobile USA is selling the rights to operate 7,200 of its wireless broadcast towers for $2.4 billion to Crown Castle to help fund a network upgrade and reduce debt at its parent Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE).

Crown Castle has the option to pay another $2.4 billion to buy the towers outright from T-Mobile USA at the end of the lease term for each tower - between 2025 and 2048 - under the deal announced on Friday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, according to the companies.

Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.